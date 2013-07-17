LONDON, July 17 British water company Severn
Trent said it has incurred 19 million pounds ($29
million) in legal and advisory costs after it rebuffed bid
approaches from a Canadian-led consortium.
The LongRiver consortium abandoned plans to bid for Severn
Trent last month after the water utility spurned its multiple
approaches and allowed a bid deadline to expire, disappointing
hedge funds who bought its stock in anticipation that the deal
would be sealed.
Severn Trent criticised the bid, which last valued it at
$8.2 billion, as failing to reflect its long-term value or
potential. The consortium comprised of Borealis Infrastructure
, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS, a Kuwaiti
sovereign wealth fund and Britain's Universities Superannuation
Scheme.
Shares in Severn Trent closed at 1746 pence on Tuesday,
valuing it at 4.15 billion pounds or $6.28 billion.
In a trading update on Wednesday, Severn Trent said trading
across its group was in line with its expectations and prior
guidance. It said customer prices in its water business rose by
2 percent from April 1.