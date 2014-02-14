LONDON Feb 14 British water utility Severn
Trent said on Friday it expected no material financial
impact from floods that have hit southern England.
Towns and countryside across southern England have seen
weeks of flooding due to strong rainfall and economists warned
they could be severe enough to dent economic growth.
"We currently anticipate no material financial impact from
the present floods," the firm said in its third-quarter
financial statement.
Severn Trent, which will be led by former BT
executive Liv Garfield from this spring, said its third-quarter
results were in line with expectations.
It said its net capital expenditure was expected to be
towards the low end of its 600 million pounds to 620 million
pounds ($1.0-1.03 billion) range, including an estimated 15
million pounds related to private drains and sewers.
It plans to pay a full-year dividend of 80.40 pence per
share, six percent higher than in the previous year.