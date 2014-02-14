LONDON Feb 14 British water utility Severn Trent said on Friday it expected no material financial impact from floods that have hit southern England.

Towns and countryside across southern England have seen weeks of flooding due to strong rainfall and economists warned they could be severe enough to dent economic growth.

"We currently anticipate no material financial impact from the present floods," the firm said in its third-quarter financial statement.

Severn Trent, which will be led by former BT executive Liv Garfield from this spring, said its third-quarter results were in line with expectations.

It said its net capital expenditure was expected to be towards the low end of its 600 million pounds to 620 million pounds ($1.0-1.03 billion) range, including an estimated 15 million pounds related to private drains and sewers.

It plans to pay a full-year dividend of 80.40 pence per share, six percent higher than in the previous year.