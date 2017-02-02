(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Feb 2 Severstal, one of
Russia's largest steelmakers, said on Thursday its
fourth-quarter core earnings jumped 32 percent from a year
earlier to $528 million, benefiting from a rebound in steel
prices and an improving domestic economy.
Russian steelmakers have suffered over the past two years as
world steel prices plumbed 11-year lows and the country's
economic crisis sapped domestic demand.
But the companies now expect a stronger 2017 as Russia's
economy improves, buoyed by higher oil prices, and as higher
steel prices support profits.
Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast earnings before
interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of
$520 million.
Severstal, controlled by Alexei Mordashov, one of Russia's
richest men, said revenue increased 18 percent year-on-year to
$1.65 billion. It reported a net profit of $313 million, versus
a loss of $114 in the same period a year earlier.
Adjusting for non-cash items, including forex gains,
Severstal said it would have made an underlying net profit of
$293 million.
It said Russian steel demand fell by 4-6 percent in 2016 but
expects the domestic market to recover this year.
"We expect further fundamental stabilisation of the global
steel and steel-related commodity markets to continue in 2017,"
Severstal CEO Alexander Shevelev said in a statement.
Severstal said on Wednesday its board had recommended a
dividend payment of 27.73 roubles per share for the fourth
quarter.
Chief Financial Officer Alexei Kulichenko told reporters on
a conference call on Thursday that the company had no plans to
change its policy of paying half of net profit in dividends as
long as its net debt to EBITDA ratio was less than one.
Kulichenko said the company aimed to keep the ratio at
between 0.5 and 0.7 this year. Severstal was also studying the
possibility of issuing Eurobonds in 2017, following on the heels
of Russian metals companies Rusal and Polyus, he said.
Severstal plans to invest around 43 billion roubles ($714.13
million) in its business in 2017.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Additional reporting by Anastasia
Lyrchikova and Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Katya Golubkova and
Susan Fenton)