UPDATE 4-TransCanada files Keystone XL route application in Nebraska
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year
MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reu ters) - Severstal : * Severstal, Afferro to delay the closing of Afferro's sale of its 38.5 percent minority interest in Severstal Liberia Iron Ore Ltd * Liberia ministry wants Severstal affiliate to withhold tax of 15 pct upon payment of purchase price * Afferro, Severstal believe tax is not applicable * Severstal in December agreed to pay $65 mln for stake, plus possible $50 mln future payment (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)
BOGOTA, Feb 16 Colombian holding company Corficolombiana said it had no knowledge of bribes paid by Brazil's Odebrecht engineering firm in connection with a joint highway project suspended amid a Latin America-wide bribery scandal.
FRANKFURT, Feb 16 Austrian steelmaker Voestalpine has set up a "Taskforce USA" to monitor the effects of President Donald Trump's decisions on its business, which includes a new $1 billion sponge-iron plant in Texas.