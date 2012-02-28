(Repeats to additional Reuters clients)

MOSCOW, Feb 28 (Reu ters) - Severstal : * Severstal, Afferro to delay the closing of Afferro's sale of its 38.5 percent minority interest in Severstal Liberia Iron Ore Ltd * Liberia ministry wants Severstal affiliate to withhold tax of 15 pct upon payment of purchase price * Afferro, Severstal believe tax is not applicable * Severstal in December agreed to pay $65 mln for stake, plus possible $50 mln future payment (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)