BRIEF-Washington Companies propose to acquire Dominion Diamond for $1.1 bln
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
July 21 Steel Dynamics Inc will buy Severstal's Columbus mini-mill for $1.62 billion in cash, and AK Steel will buy the Russian steelmaker's assets in Dearborn, Michigan for $700 million in cash.
AK Steel said the deal also included a cokemaking facility and interests in three joint ventures that process flat-rolled steel products.
Severstal had said in May that it was considering a range of strategic options for its North American operations. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)
* The Washington Companies disclose all-cash proposal to acquire Dominion Diamond Corporation for $13.50 per share
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family-owned conglomerate that exited several businesses over the past year, has put a cement unit up for sale, a column in newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 19 Camargo Correa SA, the Brazilian family-owned conglomerate that exited several businesses over the past year, has put a cement unit up for sale, a column in newspaper O Globo said on Sunday.