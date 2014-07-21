July 21 Steel Dynamics Inc will buy Severstal's Columbus mini-mill for $1.62 billion in cash, and AK Steel will buy the Russian steelmaker's assets in Dearborn, Michigan for $700 million in cash.

AK Steel said the deal also included a cokemaking facility and interests in three joint ventures that process flat-rolled steel products.

Severstal had said in May that it was considering a range of strategic options for its North American operations. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Mark Potter)