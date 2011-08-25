MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
MOSCOW Aug 25 Severstal , Russia's largest steelmaker, said on Thursday its board of directors recommends a second quarter dividend of 4.37 roubles (approximately $0.15) per share.
The record date was set for Aug. 24.
The payout marks an increase from its previous quarterly dividend of 3.9 roubles per share.
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 9 Workers gearing up for what could be a prolonged strike at the world's leading copper mine, BHP Billiton's Escondida, are stockpiling rations and supplies to survive the searing sun and bone-chilling nights of Chile's northern high-desert.
Feb 9 Mexican cement producer Cemex reported a 48 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit, beating expectations, on increased demand in Mexico, and it forecast sales volume growth of up to 3 percent in 2017.