MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian steelmaker
Severstal's Nord Gold mining unit expects to achieve
core earnings of $550 million to $600 million this year, Chief
Executive Nikolai Zelenski said during a conference call with
analysts on Friday.
"Prices are too volatile right now to make a perfect
prediction, but most certainly it would be in the range of
$550-$600 million," Zelenski said.
The company earlier said its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation was $379 million in the
first nine months of the year, up from $250 million a year ago.
Zelenski also said that Nord Gold sees 2012 capital
expenditures of $450 million to $475 million, compared to $320
million this year.
