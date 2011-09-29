* Plans to boost steel output to 19.6 mln T by 2020

* Bets on growing demand in Asia (Adds quotes, detail)

MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's Severstal aims to become one of the world's five largest steelmakers in terms of core profit, betting on further growth in global steel prices, the company said on Thursday.

Severstal, Russia's biggest steelmaker, was the world's number eight in 2010 in terms of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which stood at $3.3 billion last year.

The company, controlled by Alexei Mordashov, plans to pay 25 percent of its net profit in dividends and says its strong balance sheet has already covered debt obligations for 2011.

Severstal plans to boost steel production to 19.6 million tonnes by 2020 from 14.7 million tonnes in 2010, coking coal output to 17.9 million tonnes from 7.3 million tonnes, and iron ore output to 38.2 million tonnes from 13.8 million tonnes.

Its gold unit NordDold will increase output to 1 million ounces by 2013 from 800,000-840,000 ounces planned this year, the company said in a presentation.

Severstal expects steel consumption in China to continue growing to reach 0.85-1.15 billion tonnes a year by 2020 and sees demand from India in the longer term.

However demand in Severstal's U.S. and European markets its patchy in weak economies.

"In the U.S. we see pretty good demand. Europe is more vulnerable to what is going on -- in Italy we see slight decrease in demand, in France the situation is not bad," Sergei Kuznetsov, head of Severstal International, told Reuters. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Erica Billingham; Writing by Maria Kiselyova and Andrey Ostroukh)