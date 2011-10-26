MOSCOW Oct 26 Russian steel producer Severstal said on Wednesday its third quarter crude steel output reached 4.01 million tonnes, up 4 percent from 3.87 million tonnes in the second quarter.

Gold sales in the period were 149,376 ounces, down from the 197,936 ounces sales figure reported in the second quarter.

The company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, also said third quarter iron ore sales were 1.8 million tonnes, up from 1.3 million tonnes in the second quarter. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Michael Urquhart)