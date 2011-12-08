* Q3 net profit $429 mln, Reuters poll forecast $477 mln

MOSCOW, Dec 8 Severstal, Russia's number two steel maker, reported on Thursday that third quarter net profit reached $429 million, missing expectations, after it suffered from $266 million of forex losses on the weaker rouble.

The company also said that it expected orders to fall at the end of the year, but that the situation could improve in the first quarter.

"Though the global economic landscape remains uncertain and we expect lower orders from customers at the end of the year, in Q1 2012 the market is expecting some positive signs of recovery in the industry," chief executive Alexei Mordashov said in a statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to report third quarter net profit of $477 million, up from $602 million in the second quarter.

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth largest producer, have for the most part remained profitable in the third quarter thanks to their low-cost domestic mills.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Mordashov, increased its nine month's core operating margin to 24.6 percent from 24.0 percent a year ago.

It divested a number of mills in the United States earlier this year.

The Russian major also reported third quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of $1.13 billion, up from $1.11 billion in the second quarter and ahead of the $1.12 billion poll forecast.

The company's revenues were $4.77 billion, up from $4.38 billion in April-June, also more than the $4.73 billion poll forecast. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)