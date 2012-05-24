* Q1 net profit $427 million, vs forecast $318 mln

* Q1 EBITDA $562 million, vs forecast $630 mln

* Sees Q2 steel market improving despite volatility

* Shares flat

MOSCOW, May 24 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steel producer, said fundamentals in the global market had improved despite ongoing volatility, echoing recent comment from peers as it reported quarterly net profit that beat forecasts.

Severstal said on Thursday its core Russian steel business will benefit in the second quarter thanks to stable prices and firm demand.

It posted a first-quarter net profit of $427 million, compared with a forecast for $318 million in a Reuters poll. That was down from $519 million a year ago and below the $463 million reported for the fourth quarter of 2011.

"Although visibility in the global economic environment remains limited, we see slightly improved fundamentals for the global steel market in Q2, compared to Q1," chief executive Alexei Mordashov said.

Earlier this month, market leader ArcelorMittal forecast higher second-quarter net profit on strong U.S. sales.

Last week, Novolipetsk Steel, the first Russian producer to post quarterly results, missed market estimates but said it expected sales and margins to increase in the second quarter.

Against that, Shanghai steel futures fell more than 2 percent to a six-month low on Wednesday on concerns about Chinese property market demand.

Severstal, controlled by Morsdashov, also said first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to $562 million, below the $630 million forecast and also less than the $798 million year-earlier result.

Its EBITDA margin was 15.3 percent.

Revenue of $3.68 billion exactly matched the forecast and was above the $3.48 billion in the 2011 period. Severstal's net debt/EBITDA ratio stood at 1.1 at end-March.

Severstal shares were flat at 0733 GMT, with the broader MICEX index up 0.4 percent. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Dan Lalor)