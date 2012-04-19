* Q4 net profit $463 mln, beats poll forecast $391 mln

* Q4 EBITDA $767 mln, poll forecast $749 mln

* Q4 revenue $3.73 bln, poll forecast $3.77 bln

* Shares up 5.5 percent in Moscow (Recasts lead, adds analyst comment, updates share price)

By Alfred Kueppers

MOSCOW, April 19 Russian steelmaker Severstal outshone its peers with a better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit of $463 million, rewarded for a major reorganisation of its U.S. assets last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average expected the company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, to post profit of $391 million, down from $429 million in the July-September period.

Shares of Russia's second-largest producer closed up 5.5 percent at 402.5 roubles, outperforming the overall MICEX index which finished off 0.01 percent at 1496.44.

Raiffeisen analyst Iryna Trygub-Kainz said several factors inspired investor buying.

"(It was) driven by the company's liquidity position, its strong balance sheet and the surprise at the bottom line," she said.

Soft global steel prices are pushing up debt ratios for most Russian producers but Severstal bucked the trend, finishing the year with a net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.1.

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, have posted largely disappointing fourth quarter figures on weak prices as well as the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts the export-oriented sector.

Several producers missed expectations, including top producer Evraz and number four Novolipetsk Steel .

Number three producer Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works reported a net loss of $67 million for the October-December period on Wednesday.

Last year's sale of underperforming mills in Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia was the key to Severstal's success.

"During the year we focused our portfolio by selling three underperforming assets in the US and deciding to separate our gold business to become a pure steel and steel related mining company," Mordashov said in a statement.

The company did not provide any 2012 financial guidance, but said that steel prices could fluctuate throughout the year.

"We expect global steel prices to remain firm until the summer period, when some price correction may occur due to steel production ramp-up and real demand deceleration," the company said in a statement.

"We anticipate price upturn to return after the summer due to demand revival."

Severstal's fourth-quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $767 million, above the $749 million forecast and down from $1.02 billion in the third quarter.

Revenue in the period reached $3.73 billion, less than the $3.77 billion forecast and also below the $4.52 billion third quarter result.

The company's gross debt stood at $5.98 billion at the end of 2011, down from $6.03 billion at the end of the previous year.

It also has $1.86 billion of cash and short-term deposits, more than enough to cover the $1.09 billion in maturities due this year. ($1=29.4850 Russian roubles) (Editing by David Cowell)