MOSCOW Dec 12 Severstal, Russia's second largest steelmaker, said on Monday that it had reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 38.5 percent stake in the Putu iron ore project from Afferro for $65 million, as well as possible future payments.

Severstal, which already owns 61.5 percent of the Liberian project, will make the payment by Feb. 18, 2012.

The company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, could also pay an additional $50 million to an Afferro subsidiary after a definitive feasibility study of the mine is completed.

If Afferro does not demand the payment, it is eligible to receive future compensation.

Earlier, Putu's iron ore reserves were estimated at 2.4 billion tonnes.

