MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's Severstal aims to become one of the world's five largest steelmakers in terms of core profit numbers, betting on further growth of global steel prices, the company said in a presentation on Thursday.

Severstal, Russia's biggest steelmaker, was the No.8 steelmaker in 2010 in terms of earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) which stood at $3.3 billion last year.

The company also plans to boost steel production to 19.6 million tonnes by 2020 from 14.7 million tonnes in 2010, coking coal output to 17.9 million tonnes from 7.3 million tonnes, and iron ore output to 38.2 million tonnes from 13.8 million tonnes.

Its gold unit NordDold will increase output to 1 million ounces by 2013 from 800,000-840,000 ounces planned this year, the presentation showed. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Maria Kiselyova)