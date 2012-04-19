MOSCOW, April 19 Severstal, Russia's number two steelmaker, reported on Thursday that fourth quarter net profit reached $463 million, surpassing expectations after it shed loss-making U.S. assets last year.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, to post a quarterly net profit of $391 million, down from $429 million in the July-September period.

The company did not provide any 2012 financial guidance, but said that steel prices could fluctuate throughout the year.

"We expect global steel prices to remain firm until the summer period, when some price correction may occur due to steel production ramp-up and real demand deceleration," the company said in a statement.

"We anticipate price upturn to return after the summer due to demand revival."

Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer, have issued largely disappointing fourth quarter figures on weak prices as well as the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts the export-oriented sector.

However, Severstal's bucked the trend and beat expectations after selling underperforming mills in Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia.

Severstal's fourth quarter earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $767 million, ab ove th e $749 million forecast and down from $1.02 billion in the third quarter.

Revenue in the period reached $3.73 billion, less than the $3.77 billion forecast and also below the $4.52 billion third quarter result. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)