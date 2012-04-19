MOSCOW, April 19 Severstal, Russia's
number two steelmaker, reported on Thursday that fourth quarter
net profit reached $463 million, surpassing expectations after
it shed loss-making U.S. assets last year.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company, controlled
by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, to post a quarterly net profit
of $391 million, down from $429 million in the July-September
period.
The company did not provide any 2012 financial guidance, but
said that steel prices could fluctuate throughout the year.
"We expect global steel prices to remain firm until the
summer period, when some price correction may occur due to steel
production ramp-up and real demand deceleration," the company
said in a statement.
"We anticipate price upturn to return after the summer due
to demand revival."
Steelmakers in Russia, the world's fifth-largest producer,
have issued largely disappointing fourth quarter figures on weak
prices as well as the effect of the strong rouble, which hurts
the export-oriented sector.
However, Severstal's bucked the trend and beat expectations
after selling underperforming mills in Ohio, Maryland and West
Virginia.
Severstal's fourth quarter earnings before interest,
taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled $767
million, ab ove th e $749 million forecast and down from $1.02
billion in the third quarter.
Revenue in the period reached $3.73 billion, less than the
$3.77 billion forecast and also below the $4.52 billion third
quarter result.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)