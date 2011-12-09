* Nord Gold sees '11 output 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent
ounces
* Earlier guidance was 800,000-840,000 gold equivalent
ounces
* Co sees 2012 output 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces
MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russian steelmaker
Severstal's Nord Gold mining unit cut its 2011 output
guidance by at least 5.6 percent as its African assets
underperformed during the rainy season.
The company said on Friday it now expected annual output to
reach 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces, down from its
earlier 800,000-840,000 ounces forecast.
"This has been another quarter of strong performance for
Nord Gold, even though not all production potential has been
captured due to the wet season and related logistical
interruptions in Africa," Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski said
in a statement.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, plans
to spin off the company by the end of next month and possibly
place global depository receipts (GDRs) in London after
cancelling its listing plans earlier this year.
The miner, which has assets in Russia, Kazakhstan and West
Africa, also said it planned to produce 800,000-850,000 gold
equivalent ounces next year and achieve 1 million ounces of
output in 2013.
Severstal's shares were down 5.6 percent at 0730 GMT,
underperforming the broad MICEX, which was down 4.3
percent.
Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, produced
1.39 million ounces of gold in 2010.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)