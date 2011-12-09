* Nord Gold sees '11 output 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces

MOSCOW, Dec 9 Russian steelmaker Severstal's Nord Gold mining unit cut its 2011 output guidance by at least 5.6 percent as its African assets underperformed during the rainy season.

The company said on Friday it now expected annual output to reach 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent ounces, down from its earlier 800,000-840,000 ounces forecast.

"This has been another quarter of strong performance for Nord Gold, even though not all production potential has been captured due to the wet season and related logistical interruptions in Africa," Chief Executive Nikolai Zelenski said in a statement.

Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, plans to spin off the company by the end of next month and possibly place global depository receipts (GDRs) in London after cancelling its listing plans earlier this year.

The miner, which has assets in Russia, Kazakhstan and West Africa, also said it planned to produce 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent ounces next year and achieve 1 million ounces of output in 2013.

Severstal's shares were down 5.6 percent at 0730 GMT, underperforming the broad MICEX, which was down 4.3 percent.

Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, produced 1.39 million ounces of gold in 2010.

