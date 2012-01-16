* Investors representing 10.6 pct of Nord Gold exchanged
shares
* Nord Gold expects to list GDRs in London on Jan. 19
MOSCOW Jan 16 Russian steelmaker
Severstal said on Monday that a planned London listing
of its Nord Gold mining unit would proceed after investors
representing 10.6 percent of the share capital in the business
participated in a share swap.
Russia's second-largest steelmaker in November announced
that it would list Nord Gold global depository receipts (GDRs)
in London if Severstal shareholders representing at least 5
percent of Nord Gold share capital agreed to exchange their
Severstal shares.
Severstal, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, said
investors exchanged a total of 20,374,385 securities, and that
it expects to list the GDRs on Jan. 19.
"We are delighted with the support shown for Nordgold by
those shareholders that accepted the offer," Chief Executive
Nikolai Zelenski said in a statement. "As an independent,
pure-play gold producer focussed on emerging markets I think we
have huge potential to continue to grow the business and to
deliver value to our shareholders."
Russian companies remain focused on the London stock
exchange as the key platform for listings. Steelmaker Evraz
and precious metals miner Polymetal joined
the FTSE 100 index in December.
Severstal had planned an initial public offering of the unit
for 2011, but was forced to cancel its plans after investors
shunned Russian securities, citing concerns about high
valuations and political risk.
Nord Gold also cut its output guidance last month, saying it
expected 2011 output to reach 745,000-755,000 gold equivalent
ounces, down from its earlier 800,000-840,000 ounces forecast.
It is expected to produce 800,000-850,000 gold equivalent
ounces this year.
Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold miner, produced
1.39 million ounces of gold in 2010.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Erica Billingham)