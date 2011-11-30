* Russia's largest steelmaker to spin off Nord Gold
* Could list Nord Gold global depositary receipts in London
* Follows postponed $1.5 billion IPO in February
* Nord Gold set up in 2007
* Severstal shares down 6 percent
(Adds background about Russian companies, details about
Mordashov, IPO market)
By Megan Davies and Clara Ferreira-Marques
MOSCOW/LONDON, Nov 30 Severstal,
Russia's biggest steelmaker, is set to spin off its Nord Gold
unit and could list the standalone business in London, less than
a year after being forced to pull a planned $1.5 billion public
offering.
A London listing for Nord Gold would raise the profile of
the gold unit and allow it direct access to funding.
It would follow a wave of Russian companies that
have listed in London or are seeking premium listings with
inclusion in the prestigious FTSE 100 Index. [ID: nL5E7MS2XZ]
Severstal, 82 percent owned by Russia's second-richest man
-- Alexei Mordashov, aims to complete the separation by late
January. It is planning for a swap and potential listing of Nord
Gold global depositary receipts -- effectively a certificate of
foreign ownership of a Russian domestic share.
The steelmaker had planned to float the gold unit earlier
this year, using cash raised to pay off debt owed to the parent
company and to fund further growth. It cancelled the offering in
February, blaming poor market conditions that meant it felt
investors would be underpaying for Nord Gold assets.
The European IPO market has seen little activity since the
listing of Spanish group Banca Civica in mid-July and
those working in the market do not expect any more sizeable
offerings this year.
Severstal's split gives an implied valuation to the Nord
Gold unit of $2.8 billion, said Igor Lebedinets, analyst at VTB
Capital, above values priced in by some in the market.
However shares of Severstal, which has a market
capitalisation of about $13 billion, were down 6.6 percent to
419.5 roubles at 1240 GMT.
"The valuation (of Nord Gold) is seen by the market as lower
than the one currently being priced by Severstal," said
Lebedinets.
LONDON LISTING GLINTS
Nord Gold was set up in 2007 and has since spent more than
$1 billion buying mines in West Africa and Kazakhstan, building
a group with expected 2011 output of up to 840,000 ounces,
rivalling Randgold and Russian peer
Polymetal.
Under the deal, Severstal investors will be able to swap
their paper for shares in Nord Gold currently held by a
Severstal subsidiary. If Severstal shareholders take up the
offer and more than 5 percent of the gold unit's share capital
ends up in the hands of minority investors, Nord Gold will apply
to list global depositary receipts in London.
Any shares not acquired by minority investors will be bought
up by Rayglow, a company owned by Mordashov, who has an $18.5
billion fortune according to Forbes magazine.
"They are spinning off Nord Gold into a separate company and
offering minority shareholders the chance to participate," said
a source familiar with the matter.
"It will be a technical listing," the source said, referring
to the listing of GDRs in London. "If less than 5 percent tender
(shares), it will just be a privately held company. Mordashov
will take it all privately."
Conglomerate-type businesses have fallen out of fashion and
some companies split up or sell off units to eradicate the
"conglomerate discount" applied by the market, and in the case
of Nord Gold offering investors a pure play on high gold prices.
BETTING ON GOLD
Alexei Kulichenko, chief financial officer of Severstal,
said on Wednesday that if conditions for the listing were not
met immediately, it could still happen at a later date.
"It will be of course done in due course, in accordance with
Nord Gold's strategy, which can be discussed with them
separately," he told reporters on a conference call.
Severstal said the exchange would see 100 Severstal shares
swapped for 186 Nordgold shares, after a planned two-for-one
reverse stock split of Nordgold shares.
Kulichenko said Nord Gold debt to Severstal would be repaid,
but there was no other cash component of the split, as the
Russian steelmaker was no longer fretting over leverage.
"We see much stronger performance of Severstal to date, so
we feel comfortable and we don't see the urgent need of the
deleveraging," he said.
Nord Gold has signalled it would continue monitoring
acquisition opportunities even without a London listing.
It has said it is pressing ahead with $300 million of
capital expenditure this year, including $130 million on
exploration, and is continuing to eye opportunities, principally
assets of a similar size to its two main exploration projects --
Bissa in Burkina Faso and Gross in Russia -- meaning projects
with a potential resource base of 2 million to 6 million ounces.
($1 = 31.2327 Russian roubles)
(Additional reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Polina Devitt,
Melissa Akin and John Bowker; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford
and Jodie Ginsberg)