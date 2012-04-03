MOSCOW, April 3 Severstal, Russia's
number two steelmaker, said on Tuesday that it received a $360
million debt repayment from its former gold mining unit, Nord
Gold.
The steelmaker, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov,
spun off the business in January.
"The split-off of Nord Gold from Severstal represented an
important stage in our stated strategy to be a leading focused
steel and steel related mining company," chief financial officer
Alexey Kulichenko said in a statement. "This outstanding debt
repayment represents the final stage of this transaction and
further reinforces our strong balance sheet."
