MOSCOW Jan 31 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steelmaker, said on Tuesday that fourth quarter crude steel output fell 6 percent from the third quarter to 3.76 million tonnes.

Most Russian steel majors reported relatively flat fourth quarter production figures, with top producer Evraz recording a 3 percent quarter-on-quarter increase and number three producer Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works posting a 2 percent decline.

Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest producer, was the sole exception, reporting a 9.6 percent quarter-on-quarter output surge on Monday. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)