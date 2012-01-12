MOSCOW Jan 12 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steel producer, said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a number of other firms to conduct a feasibility study for an iron ore processing facility in Trinidad and Tobago.

It signed the agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the National Energy Corporation, Complejo Metalurgico Dominicano S.A., and Neal & Massy Holdings.

Should the project go ahead, the plant will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron annually.

Severstal's Columbus, Mississippi, plant will then use the iron to produce steel in its electric arc furnace.

