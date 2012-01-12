Australia's Ravensthorpe nickel mine cut off by rains-First Quantum
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
MOSCOW Jan 12 Severstal, Russia's second-largest steel producer, said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a number of other firms to conduct a feasibility study for an iron ore processing facility in Trinidad and Tobago.
It signed the agreement with the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, the National Energy Corporation, Complejo Metalurgico Dominicano S.A., and Neal & Massy Holdings.
Should the project go ahead, the plant will have the capacity to produce 1.5 million tonnes of hot briquetted iron annually.
Severstal's Columbus, Mississippi, plant will then use the iron to produce steel in its electric arc furnace.
(Reporting By Alfred Kueppers; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SYDNEY, Feb 13 Heavy rains have cut access in and out of the Ravensthorpe nickel-producing operations in Western Australia, owner First Quantum Minerals said on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 13 Boutique advisers specialising in micro-M&A for mostly family-run firms are enjoying a boom in Japan, as an ageing, shrinking population brings in the boundaries on the country's small business landscape.
DUBAI, Feb 13 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.