LONDON Nov 14 Severstal, Russia's second-biggest steel producer, said on Thursday global steel prices may have reached their lowest point, though a recovery will be slow and average prices in 2014 are likely to be close to levels seen this year.

"We don't really believe there is more room for going down, so we think on average maybe we have reached the bottom," Severstal's chief financial officer, Alexey Kulichenko, said in an interview, warning the global industry's persistent excess production would dampen improvements.

"With overcapacity in place, and with the behaviour that we observe, we don't believe there will be quick sustainable growth in the short term. We think it will be a slow, gradual movement from this level up."

Severstal's comments came a week after ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, said it believed it had passed the low point of the economic cycle.

Steelmakers have varied in their view of how quickly the global and the European steel industry will recover from the doldrums. Tata Steel, which has struggled in Europe since its acquisition of Corus in 2007, reported an improved performance in Europe, though it warned challenges remain.

Severstal sells the bulk of its production into Russia.