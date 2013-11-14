LONDON Nov 14 Severstal, Russia's
second-biggest steel producer, said on Thursday global steel
prices may have reached their lowest point, though a recovery
will be slow and average prices in 2014 are likely to be close
to levels seen this year.
"We don't really believe there is more room for going down,
so we think on average maybe we have reached the bottom,"
Severstal's chief financial officer, Alexey Kulichenko, said in
an interview, warning the global industry's persistent excess
production would dampen improvements.
"With overcapacity in place, and with the behaviour that we
observe, we don't believe there will be quick sustainable growth
in the short term. We think it will be a slow, gradual movement
from this level up."
Severstal's comments came a week after ArcelorMittal
, the world's largest steelmaker, said it believed it
had passed the low point of the economic cycle.
Steelmakers have varied in their view of how quickly the
global and the European steel industry will recover from the
doldrums. Tata Steel, which has struggled in Europe
since its acquisition of Corus in 2007, reported an improved
performance in Europe, though it warned challenges remain.
Severstal sells the bulk of its production into Russia.