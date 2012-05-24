(Corrects to replace year-earlier figures with adjusted results issued)

MOSCOW May 24 Russia's second largest steel producer, Severstal, said on Thursday that its first quarter net profit reached $427 million, beating forecasts thanks to the stronger rouble.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the company to post a first quarter net profit of $318 million, down from $ 519 million in the year-earlier period.

The company, controlled by billionaire Alexei Mordashov, also said results at its core Russian steel unit will improve in the second quarter, although the export market remains volatile.

"The outlook for the global steel industry remains challenging, however we see improving fundamentals for Russian steel in Q2 due to more stable steel prices and firm domestic demand," the company said in a statement.

The company said its first quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached $562 million, below the $630 million forecast and also less than the $79 8 million yea r-earlier result.

It also said revenues were $3.68 billion , matching the $3.68 billion poll forecast and above t he $ 3.48 billion 2 011 first quarter result. (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)