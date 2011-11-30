1022 GMT 30Nov2011 - Severstal at odds with market on gold unit value ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Shares in Russian steel giant Severstal are down around 6.5 percent, wiping almost $1 billion off its market cap, after the market disagreed with its valuation of the Nord Gold unit it wants to spin off and list in London, an analyst said.

"The valuation (of Nord Gold) is seen by the market as lower than the one currently being priced by Severstal," VTB Capital analyst Igor Lebedinets said.

Severstal says Nord Gold is worth around 19.1 percent of its own value, or $2.8 billion as of Tuesday's market close. Its 6.5 percent share price fall implies the market considers Nord Gold to be worth less. -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Warsaw WIG20 Bucharest Beti Budapest SE Index Prague PX Zagreb Crobex Sofia Sofix Ljubljana SBI20 Istanbul ISE National 100 Moscow RTS Moscow MICEX ($1 = 31.2327 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Megan Davies, Kylie MacLellan and John Bowker; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)