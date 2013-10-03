* U.S. steel demand is good, but prices low
* Key issues for are oversupply, imports
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, Oct 3 The time of big acquisitions and
expensive projects at Severstal North America is over and the
steelmaker will now focus on improving returns, the new chief
executive said on Thursday.
Recently appointed CEO Saikat Dey, 38, said he and his new
team will try to make sure they get the best return in an
industry suffering from extensive over capacity and slower
growth in demand.
Talking about the previous management, Dey, who joined
Severstal in 2011 from McKinsey and Company, said it was
"probably the right team for what was required at that point in
time. The big merger and acquisition deals that we did and the
divestment.
"Now we face different challenges altogether. We built the
car, now we are going to drive it," he told reporters during a
conference call.
Severstal North America - a wholly owned subsidiary of
Russia's second largest steel producer, Severstal -
has the capacity to produce a total of about 3.4 million tonnes
at its U.S. plants in Dearborn, Michigan, and Columbus,
Mississippi.
It is currently running near full capacity, at a 3.0 million
tonnes a year, as demand for the flat steel it produces is good,
especially from the growing U.S. automotive market.
The problem is that prices are "down the toilet," Dey said.
Although prices in the United States rose
about 15 percent during the summer, they remain almost 30
percent below a 2011 peak, and 40 percent below their pre-crises
levels.
Increasing competition from alternative materials such as
plastic, aluminium and carbon, and imports from cheaper
producers in areas such as Asia are now the biggest issues.
"At this point, whether we like it or not, that 300-400
million tonnes of overhang is not going anywhere and, until that
goes somewhere, fundamentally speaking, you have got an issue,"
Dey said.
"Consolidation, rationalization, better behavior of people
taking out capacity will bring a better margin environment in
the future.
"We had fairly good results. Not as good as we would like
them to be, but I don't think the group is thinking of us as the
black sheep," he added.
The unit's parent company in Russia posted a net loss of $44
million in the second quarter of 2013 from a $155 million profit
the year ago quarter.