DUBAI, March 1 Sharjah Electricity & Water
Authority (SEWA) has raised a $500 million syndicated Islamic
loan which will be used to fund its infrastructure and
expansion plans in the emirate, one of seven in the United Arab
Emirates.
The new five-year facility was structured and arranged by
Kuwait Finance House and GIB Capital. They were joined
by Gulf International Bank, ABC Islamic Bank, Sharjah Islamic
Bank and Barwa Bank as mandated lead arrangers, Kuwait
Finance House said in a statement.
The transaction is guaranteed by the Government of Sharjah.
SEWA has exclusive rights of providing water, electricity and
natural gas in the Emirate of Sharjah and was established as per
a decree issued in March 1995.
