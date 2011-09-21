CAIRO, Sept 21 Egyptian cable maker El Sewedy Electric said on Wednesday proposals it had made to the Ethiopian government about investing $300 million in wind power were still under study after a newspaper said the project was already being executed.

The firm said in a statement to the stock exchange that the proposals had been presented to Ethiopia's government 18 months ago but were still being examined.

The daily Al-Mal had on Wednesday reported that the company was already executing projects in the African state worth $300 million.

Sewedy, which has production plants in Egypt and 10 other countries, also makes wind farm equipment.

The firm's shares closed up 3.75 percent on Wednesday, compared to a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark index . (Reporting By Maha El Dahan)