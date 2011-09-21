CAIRO, Sept 21 Egyptian cable maker El Sewedy
Electric said on Wednesday proposals it had made to
the Ethiopian government about investing $300 million in wind
power were still under study after a newspaper said the project
was already being executed.
The firm said in a statement to the stock exchange that the
proposals had been presented to Ethiopia's government 18 months
ago but were still being examined.
The daily Al-Mal had on Wednesday reported that the company
was already executing projects in the African state worth $300
million.
Sewedy, which has production plants in Egypt and 10 other
countries, also makes wind farm equipment.
The firm's shares closed up 3.75 percent on Wednesday,
compared to a 0.7 percent rise in the benchmark index .
(Reporting By Maha El Dahan)