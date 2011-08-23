CAIRO Aug 23 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric
, the Arab world's biggest listed cable maker, posted a
34 percent drop in first-half net profit, according to figures
published by the Egyptian stock exchange on Tuesday.
Net profit was 352.3 million Egyptian pounds ($59 million),
down from 536.1 million pounds in the first half of 2010, the
bourse said. Revenues were 7.48 billion pounds, up from 5.98
billion a year earlier.
Second-quarter net profit was 169.5 million pounds, down
from 270.1 million a year earlier.
Sewedy, which has production plants in Egypt and 10 other
countries, also makes windfarm equipment.
($1 = 5.978 Egyptian Pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)