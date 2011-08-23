CAIRO Aug 23 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric , the Arab world's biggest listed cable maker, posted a 34 percent drop in first-half net profit, according to figures published by the Egyptian stock exchange on Tuesday.

Net profit was 352.3 million Egyptian pounds ($59 million), down from 536.1 million pounds in the first half of 2010, the bourse said. Revenues were 7.48 billion pounds, up from 5.98 billion a year earlier.

Second-quarter net profit was 169.5 million pounds, down from 270.1 million a year earlier.

Sewedy, which has production plants in Egypt and 10 other countries, also makes windfarm equipment. ($1 = 5.978 Egyptian Pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)