CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric , the Arab world's biggest listed cable maker, posted a 34 percent drop in its consolidated net profit for 2011, according to figures published by the Egyptian stock exchange on Monday.

Net profit fell to 536.5 million Egyptian pounds ($88.82 million) from 816.6 million pounds in 2010, the bourse said. On an unconsolidated basis, net income slumped by 70 percent to 252.6 million pounds. ($1 = 6.0400 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Tamim Elyan)