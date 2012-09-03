CAIRO, Sept 3 Egypt's El Sewedy Electric
, the Arab world's biggest listed cable maker, reported
an 82-percent drop in second-quarter net profit on Monday.
Net income tumbled to 30.6 million Egyptian pounds ($5.01
million) from 169.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier,
the company said, without giving a reason for the decline.
Analysts say political turmoil in Sewedy's main Middle East
markets, especially Syria, has led to weaker demand that forced
it to cut some production.
($1 = 6.1027 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)