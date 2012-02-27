LONDON Feb 27 British punk rockers the Sex Pistols have signed with Universal Music Catalogue UK, part of the world's largest record label Universal, which will re-release their seminal album "Never Mind The Bollocks Here's The Sex Pistols".

The repackaged album will go on sale later in 2012, 35 years after its original release, and Universal plans a series of events to mark the anniversary.

"Music can be great. The Sex Pistols are the greatest," said lead singer Johnny Rotten in a statement on Monday. He asked listeners to "give generously".

Karen Simmonds, managing director of Universal Music Catalogue UK, said re-evaluating the Sex Pistols' songs was "every music lover's dream." The catalogue acquisition applies to the world excluding North America.

Never Mind the Bollocks was the only studio album released by the band, famous for its image as the scourge of the British establishment.

The record was controversial both for the strong language in the title and content of some of the songs, which included influential hits "God Save the Queen", "Anarchy in the UK" and "Pretty Vacant".

The album, released in 1977, topped the British charts. (Reporting by Mike Collett-White, editing by Paul Casciato)