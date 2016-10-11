ABU DHABI Oct 11 Abu Dhabi Airports Co and the Seychelles government have signed an agreement to redevelop the international airport at Mahe, officials told a news conference in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi will help fund the redevelopment, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Transport Joel Morgan said at the event without giving any further details.

The oil-rich emirate and the Indian Ocean island already have transport ties; most notably, Etihad Airways owns a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)