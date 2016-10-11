UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
ABU DHABI Oct 11 Abu Dhabi Airports Co and the Seychelles government have signed an agreement to redevelop the international airport at Mahe, officials told a news conference in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi will help fund the redevelopment, Seychelles Minister for Foreign Affairs and Transport Joel Morgan said at the event without giving any further details.
The oil-rich emirate and the Indian Ocean island already have transport ties; most notably, Etihad Airways owns a 40 percent stake in Air Seychelles. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho; Writing by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders