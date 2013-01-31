* Tourism resilient, moves from traditional European markets

* Inflation to slow in 2013 (Adds details, background)

VICTORIA Jan 31 The Seychelles is recovering steadily from a financial crisis which forced it to restructure its debt, but it still faces challenges to shore up its ability to resist external shocks, the International Monetary Fund said in a report released late on Wednesday.

The Indian Ocean archipelago has undertaken a raft of reforms to liberalise its once highly-controlled economy after it defaulted on a eurobond interest payment in an acute balance of payments crisis sparked by the global financial turmoil of 2008.

The IMF's latest staff report signed up to government forecasts that the economy would accelerate to 3 percent growth this year from an estimated 2.7 percent last year, driven by the tourism sector venturing into new markets away from its main ones in Europe, and said inflation would also slow.

"Growth is forecast to average around 3 percent, as tourism continues to diversify into nontraditional markets, and inflation is expected to return to low single digits," the latest staff report on the islands said.

But it also pointed to a deterioration in the balance of payments, listing factors including the end of Air Seychelles direct flights to Europe as well as a sustained rise in imports of merchandise that has only been offset by a rise in international aid.

"Monetary tightening is gradually bringing down inflation emanating from higher energy prices and exchange rate depreciation in the first half of the year, although the external position is somewhat tenuous," it said.

"The largest risks to the economic outlook and program performance are external, comprising factors leading to a decline in tourism receipts and/or FDI," the Fund said.

It forecast inflation to slow to 4.1 percent by the end of 2013 after it fell to 5.8 percent in December from 6.2 percent a month earlier.

Increased use of bandwidth from a transoceanic fibre optic cable it connected to in August should also provide a boost to growth in the medium term, the Fund said. (Writing by George Obulutsa; editing by Patrick Graham)