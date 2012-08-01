VICTORIA Aug 1 The billionaire heiress to the
L'Oreal beauty goods empire, Liliane Bettencourt, has
sold a Seychelles island at the heart of a tax evasion case, the
archipelago's government said.
France's richest woman sold the Indian Ocean island to an
offshore company affiliated with Switzerland-based campaign
group Save our Seas Foundation for $60 million plus $10.5
million for stamp duty and other taxes, ministers said.
Bettencourt, 89, bought D'Arros island in 1997. Her
ownership came to light through media reports in 2010 claiming
the island was undeclared to French authorities.
Seychelles Habitat Minister Christian Lionnet told a news
conference on Tuesday that the government ordered Bettencourt to
pay $8 million after the reports on the grounds that she had
failed to properly involve the government in the purchase.
French authorities ordered Bettencourt in 2011 to pay nearly
108 million euros ($133 million) in unpaid taxes after finding
undeclared accounts and discovering she owned the island.
A lawyer for the Bettencourt family declined to comment on
the sale when contacted by Reuters.
D'Arros island, only 1.25 miles (2 km) long, is due to be
turned into a nature reserve after its purchase by SOSF.
"We are very happy because the new owners are conservation
oriented, they have proven themselves with a good track record,"
Seychelles Environment Minister Rolph Payet said.
A French investigation is looking into financial relations
between Bettencourt and former president Nicolas Sarkozy, whose
house police raided earlier this month as part of the inquiry.
In one strand, investigators are trying to establish whether
Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign was funded
illicitly.
(Reporting by George Thande; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing
by Janet Lawrence)