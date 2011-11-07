* Fish prices up 17 pct yr/yr
* Consumer prices up 0.3 pct month-on-month
(Adds details)
VICTORIA Nov 7 Consumer prices in Seychelles
rose 0.3 percent in October from a month earlier, pushing the
annual inflation rate to 3.8 percent due to higher
food and non-alcoholic drinks costs, the statistics office said
on Monday.
The year-on-year inflation rate in September was 3.3
percent.
October fish prices were up 16.9 percent, while other food
rose 4.6 percent year on year and non-alcoholic beverage prices
were up 3.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.
The International Monetary Fund has said rising food and
international oil prices had pushed inflation higher in recent
months, and it was expected to climb further.
The cost of non-food items rose 2.8 percent year-on-year,
the same rate as September.
On a month-on-month basis, food prices excluding fish and
recreation costs rose 0.9 percent, while that of transport was
up recreation and culture rose 1.6 percent.
(Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)