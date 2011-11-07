* Fish prices up 17 pct yr/yr

VICTORIA Nov 7 Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in October from a month earlier, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.8 percent due to higher food and non-alcoholic drinks costs, the statistics office said on Monday.

The year-on-year inflation rate in September was 3.3 percent.

October fish prices were up 16.9 percent, while other food rose 4.6 percent year on year and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 3.9 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

The International Monetary Fund has said rising food and international oil prices had pushed inflation higher in recent months, and it was expected to climb further.

The cost of non-food items rose 2.8 percent year-on-year, the same rate as September.

On a month-on-month basis, food prices excluding fish and recreation costs rose 0.9 percent, while that of transport was up recreation and culture rose 1.6 percent. (Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)