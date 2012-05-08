LONDON May 8 British investment bank Seymour Pierce, which recently rejigged its top management, named a new head of equities on Tuesday and said it had taken on two sales specialists.

David McCreadie, who joined Seymour Pierce a few months ago as head of private clients, will now run that team and also the equities division, which includes trading as well as research and sales.

The firm has also recruited Oliver Hoare and Darryl Warnford-Davis from Indian investment bank Religare Capital Markets for its equity sales team.

Seymour Pierce appointed a new chief executive, Tom Forcier, in early May after Phillip Wale jumped ship to rival Panmure Gordon. Wale had also been in charge of equities, with his departure paving the way for this week's reshuffle.

Some bigger investment bank rivals as well as smaller specialist firms have been pulling back from their equities businesses as trading volumes slump, squeezing margins and making it tougher to keep big teams of analysts and salespeople.

Several firms have been capitalising on this trend, however, including Liberum Capital, which on Tuesday said it was hiring a prominent telecoms analyst from Royal Bank of Scotland, one of the banks ditching most of its equities division.

Religare, which had hired staff in London in the past few years, began a retreat to refocus on Asia at the end of 2011.

Seymour Pierce has also recently hired Rick Thompson from Religare to run capital markets. (Reporting by Sarah White)