LONDON, March 16 Seymour Pierce, the British investment bank which ended merger talks earlier this year, has started fresh discussions with several potential investors, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

"They are holding discussions with a number of potential strategic investors," said the source.

The company declined to comment on the matter. The source did not identify the investors but said they were from overseas.

Earlier this year, Seymour Pierce ended merger talks with Bermudan reinsurer Gerova Financial Group but other small British investment banks have ended up being taken over as tough market conditions spur consolidation in the sector.

Hoare Govett was sold off by Royal Bank of Scotland to American investment bank Jefferies while last year Investec bought British investment bank Evolution.

Seymour Pierce is owned by its staff following a management buyout in 2003. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Smith and Helen Massy-Beresford)