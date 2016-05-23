HONG KONG May 23 Ambitious Chinese courier
company SF Holdings (Group) will gain a stock market presence in
a 43.3 billion yuan ($6.61 billion) deal with Maanshan Dingtai
Rare Earth and New Materials Ltd under which the
logistics company will assume control of the listed metals firm.
In what is effectively a 'backdoor listing' for SF Holdings,
the maker of rare earth alloy-coated steel wires said in a
filing on Monday it will formally take over the logistics firm
via an asset swap deal which also involves a private placement
of shares. On completion of the deal, SF Holdings chairman Wang
Wei will run Maanshan Dingtai, the latter said.
SF Holdings is the main competitor in China for
international courier firms like DHL and Fedex Corp. SF
Holdings didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.
Shenzhen-listed Maanshan Dingtai, currently worth about $500
million by market value, said in a statement it will change its
business model to become a logistics operator. The rare
earth-related business is in a downturn, it said, while
logistics is a key development focus area for China in the
coming years.
CITIC Securities , Huatai United
Securities and China Merchants Securities acted as
financial advisers for the deal.
($1 = 6.5460 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Donny Kwok and Twinnie Siu; Editing by Kenneth
Maxwell)