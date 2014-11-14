Nov 14 Sfakianakis SA

* Says it approved share capital decrease by offsetting losses 17,411,856 euros

* Says it approved decrease of nominal value of shares from 2.50 euros to 0.30 euros

* Says new share capital at 2,374,344 euros divided in 7,914,480 shares of 0.30 euros each Source text: bit.ly/1yESFVY

