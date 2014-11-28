UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 28 Sfakianakis SA
* Q3 sales at 54.53 million euros versus 48.67 million euros year ago
* Q3 net loss at 3.89 million euros versus 2.41 million euros year ago
* Net cash on sept. 30, 2014 at 14.24 million euros versus 15.69 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1yjEhU7
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources