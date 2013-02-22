PRETORIA Feb 22 A car believed to be carrying Oscar Pistorius left a Pretoria magistrates court on Friday after the South African athletics star was granted bail of $113,000 on charges of murdering his girlfriend.

Several motorbikes commandeered by media organisations pursued the silver Landrover with tinted windows as it drove through the streets of the capital. (Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi; Writing by Ed Cropley)