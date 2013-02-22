UPDATE 2-Olympics-IOC ethics committee looks into Rio payment claims
* Ex-sprinter Fredericks denies wrongdoing over payment (Adds IAAF reaction, background)
PRETORIA Feb 22 A car believed to be carrying Oscar Pistorius left a Pretoria magistrates court on Friday after the South African athletics star was granted bail of $113,000 on charges of murdering his girlfriend.
Several motorbikes commandeered by media organisations pursued the silver Landrover with tinted windows as it drove through the streets of the capital. (Reporting by Siyabonga Sishi; Writing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, March 3 Video assistance for referees could be a reality at next year's World Cup finals despite teething problems when they were tested at the Club World Cup, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 This year's FA Cup quarter-finalists will be allowed to field a fourth substitute if ties go to extra time as part of a two-year trial approved by the International Football Association Board.