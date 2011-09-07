HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong's securities regulator said late on Tuesday a local court had found Billion Global Asset Management Ltd and one of its directors guilty of three charges related to trying to solicit investments for, promote and operate a fund without a license.

The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Billion Global and Chan Chun Wai were fined HK$20,000 ($2,567) and ordered to pay $40,004 for investigation costs by Hong Kong's Eastern Magistracy.

The charges stem from a case in 2010, when Billion Global advertised for a fund managed by Chan that posted returns of 45 percent between November 2009 and February 2010. The SFC said neither Chan nor Billion global were authorized to solicit investments for a fund that didn't exist.

$1 = 7.792 Hong Kong dollars (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)