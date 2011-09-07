BRIEF-Jordan Islamic Bank recommends capital increase through bonus share issue
* Board recommends capital increase to 180 million dinars from 150 million dinars through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2kpqMkv) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 7 Hong Kong's securities regulator said late on Tuesday a local court had found Billion Global Asset Management Ltd and one of its directors guilty of three charges related to trying to solicit investments for, promote and operate a fund without a license.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) said in a statement that Billion Global and Chan Chun Wai were fined HK$20,000 ($2,567) and ordered to pay $40,004 for investigation costs by Hong Kong's Eastern Magistracy.
The charges stem from a case in 2010, when Billion Global advertised for a fund managed by Chan that posted returns of 45 percent between November 2009 and February 2010. The SFC said neither Chan nor Billion global were authorized to solicit investments for a fund that didn't exist.
$1 = 7.792 Hong Kong dollars (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Ken Wills)
SINGAPORE, Feb 9 Oil prices rose on Thursday, boosted by an unexpected draw in U.S. gasoline inventories, although bloated crude supplies meant that fuel markets remain under pressure.
* Said on Wednesday its 50 percent owned Piraeus Port Plaza 1 unit will issue a 20 million euro bond loan in 2 tranches