HONG KONG, March 4 Hong Kong's stock market regulator banned former Morgan Stanley Asia managing director Du Jun from re-entering the industry for life for insider trading in shares of CITIC Resources Holdings Ltd .

Du was jailed in 2009 on 10 counts of insider trading in the shares of CITIC Resources Holdings while he was part of the Morgan Stanley team advising the company on a proposed deal to buy oil field assets in China.

