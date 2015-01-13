BRIEF-Creval says CET1 requirement following SREP process set at 7.75 pct
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
Jan 13 Shunfa Hengye Corp
* Says to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($193.50 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1u1Vzl7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2015 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* CET1 requirement set at 7.75 percent for bank from March 31 following SREP process
* Announces subsidiaries of CPI Property Group have successfully acquired the high-quality retail portfolio of predominantly 11 shopping centres located in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Romania with a total leasable area of approximately 265 thousand sqm (the "Portfolio") from two funds managed by CBRE Global Investors