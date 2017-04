LONDON, April 16 Britain's Serious Fraud Office said on Thursday it had charged Alstom Network UK, a subsidiary of the Paris-listed French engineering group, with two offences of corruption in the third phase of an ongoing investigation.

The alleged offences are said to have taken place between January 1 2006 and October 18 2007 and concern the supply of trains to the Budapest Metro.

An employee of Alstom UK has also been charged with the same offences. The first hearing in this case is due to take place at Westminster Magistrates' Court on May 12. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Matt Scuffham)