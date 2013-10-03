LONDON Oct 3 Britain's Serious Fraud Office
(SFO) said on Thursday it had found no conflict of interest in
its investigation into Autonomy, the British software company
accused of accounting irregularities by its U.S. owners
Hewlett-Packard.
SFO head David Green said the investigation was proceeding
into allegations that the U.S. computer and printer maker was
duped when it bought Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011.
"We are not conflicted on Autonomy," Green told Reuters in
an interview.
The SFO said in March it might be using an Autonomy product,
Introspect, as a document management tool and therefore needed
to establish whether it could continue a criminal investigation
into how the British company was sold.
HP, which bought Autonomy in a bid to make it the
centrepiece of a shift into software, stunned the market a
little over a year after the purchase by writing off three
quarters of the British firm's value.
It alleged "some former members of Autonomy's management
team used accounting improprieties, misrepresentations and
disclosure failures" to inflate the company's apparent worth.
Autonomy has denied the allegations.