(Corrects headline to say loss not leak)

LONDON Aug 8 Britain's Serious Fraud Office said it is dealing with an incident of accidental data loss, which it said was related to a closed investigation into defence contractor BAE Systems.

The data constituted 3 percent of the total information trove and no material relating to national security was included, the SFO said on Thursday. It said that it identified the data loss in May, which happened between May and October last year.

A BAE spokeswoman said that the company was concerned to learn of the incident but understood it had now been dealt with by the relevant authorities.

"Ultimately, this is a matter for the SFO and as far as BAE Systems is concerned it is now closed," she said.