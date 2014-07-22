July 22 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* Bruce Hall sentenced to 16 months in prison
* Bruce Hall was today sentenced to 16 months in prison for
conspiracy to corrupt, in relation to contracts for supply of
goods and services to a Bahraini company, Aluminium Bahrain BSC
(ALBA)
* Hall will need to pay a confiscation order of 3,070,106.03
stg in seven days or face serving an additional term of
imprisonment of 10 years
* Hall must, in addition to confiscation order, pay Alba
compensation in amount of 500,010 stg and pay 100,000 stg as a
contribution to prosecution costs
* 119 days that Hall spent in prison in Australia awaiting
extradition will be taken off his sentence
