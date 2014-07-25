BRIEF-Elliott pushes Azko Nobel to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
July 25 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* The Serious Fraud Office and Vincent Tchenguiz announce settlement of civil claims
* Has settled civil damages claims brought by Tchenguiz and his business entities arising from his arrest and searches of his home and their business premises in March 2011
* SFO has now agreed to pay Tchenguiz and his business entities total sum of 3 million stg plus their reasonable costs in full and final settlement of their civil claims
* SFO separate civil damages claims brought by Robert Tchenguiz and his associated interests have not been settled
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage:
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: