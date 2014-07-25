July 25 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* The Serious Fraud Office and Vincent Tchenguiz announce settlement of civil claims

* Has settled civil damages claims brought by Tchenguiz and his business entities arising from his arrest and searches of his home and their business premises in March 2011

* SFO has now agreed to pay Tchenguiz and his business entities total sum of 3 million stg plus their reasonable costs in full and final settlement of their civil claims

* SFO separate civil damages claims brought by Robert Tchenguiz and his associated interests have not been settled