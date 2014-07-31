BRIEF-FIH Group says received letter from Dolphin Fund requesting information
* Confirms that it received a letter from Dolphin on Tuesday requesting certain information
July 31 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):
* The Serious Fraud Office and Robert Tchenguiz announce settlement of civil claims
* SFO has now agreed to pay Robert Tchenguiz, r20 and trustee total sum of 1.5 million stg in full and final settlement
* Trial scheduled to commence in October 2014 will not now take place
* Settlement of these claims means that civil damages actions against SFO relating to searches and arrests of Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz are concluded
FRANKFURT, March 15 The two private equity consortia vying for Stada have made binding takeover offers each worth 4.7 billion euros ($5.0 billion) including debt, paving the way for a deeper look into the German generic drugmaker's books, several people familiar with the matter said.
* Dolphin wishes to enter into a constructive dialogue with FIH and its major shareholder to make recommended offer in due course