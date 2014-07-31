July 31 Serious Fraud Office (SFO):

* The Serious Fraud Office and Robert Tchenguiz announce settlement of civil claims

* SFO has now agreed to pay Robert Tchenguiz, r20 and trustee total sum of 1.5 million stg in full and final settlement

* Trial scheduled to commence in October 2014 will not now take place

* Settlement of these claims means that civil damages actions against SFO relating to searches and arrests of Vincent and Robert Tchenguiz are concluded